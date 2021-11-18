IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

