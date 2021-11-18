Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ILKAY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

