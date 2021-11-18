Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 361 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $377.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 25.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

