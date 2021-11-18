Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $242.33 and last traded at $242.30, with a volume of 8536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.02.

Specifically, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.