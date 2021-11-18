IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

NYSE:CMI opened at $231.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.