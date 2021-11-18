IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $202.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.71 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

