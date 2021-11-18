IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,781 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

