IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,218 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

