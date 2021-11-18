IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 11,685 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

