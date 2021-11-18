Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 6.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 112,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,143,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 20.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 236.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 517,340 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

