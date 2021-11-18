Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.22. Icosavax shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 181 shares.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

