Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ICVX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get Icosavax alerts:

ICVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.