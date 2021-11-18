Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) Insider Brian Rodan Acquires 503,500 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) insider Brian Rodan acquired 503,500 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,854.00 ($87,752.86).

Brian Rodan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Brian Rodan acquired 108,726 shares of Iceni Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,270.16 ($23,764.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 21.08 and a quick ratio of 20.87.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

