Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

