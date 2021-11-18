Ibstock’s (IBJHF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Ibstock alerts:

IBJHF opened at $2.81 on Monday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.