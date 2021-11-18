i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $24.95. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,815 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
