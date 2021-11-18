i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $24.95. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,815 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.