Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDII remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 245,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc engages in the business of plastic reprocessing. It provides pelletized resin and clean shredded and ground plastics material through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Jay N. Cohn and Stanley M. Finkelstein on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

