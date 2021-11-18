Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDII remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 245,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile
