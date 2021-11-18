Hxro Tops One Day Volume of $212,507.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $135.21 million and $212,507.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,350,481 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

