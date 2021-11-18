Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $6,169.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.