Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $374.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Humanigen by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

