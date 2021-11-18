Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.34

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 2026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.