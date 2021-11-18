Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

