HTC (HTCXF) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HTC to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get HTC alerts:

This table compares HTC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HTC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 223 1254 2185 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.08%. Given HTC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HTC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.81

HTC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HTC rivals beat HTC on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.