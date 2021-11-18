H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

