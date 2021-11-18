Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$62.00 at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.86.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$44.80 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$28.35 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

