Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.59

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLLY. Truist began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Holley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.