Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $373.43 million and approximately $112.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 390,630,878 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

