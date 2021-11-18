Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 316,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

