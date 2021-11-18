High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 8,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

