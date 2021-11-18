Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.