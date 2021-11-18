Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

