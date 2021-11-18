Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 602.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

