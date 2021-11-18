Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,272. The company has a market cap of $741.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

