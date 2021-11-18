Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $14.68 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor comprises 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Owens & Minor worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 259,581 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 432,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

