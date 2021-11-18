Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

