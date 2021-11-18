Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,968. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

