Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HP stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.97%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

