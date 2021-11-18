Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

NYSE:HP opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

