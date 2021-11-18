Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

