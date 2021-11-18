HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.38 ($94.56).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €57.66 ($67.84) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.