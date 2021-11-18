Head to Head Survey: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) versus National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Science 37 alerts:

43.8% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 8.63 $37.26 million $1.41 32.06

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Science 37 and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A National Research 24.96% 48.54% 24.51%

Summary

National Research beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.