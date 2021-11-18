Head to Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Gentherm $913.10 million 3.09 $59.69 million $3.22 26.40

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Gentherm 9.88% 19.02% 12.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gentherm 2 0 6 0 2.50

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.13%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $93.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.