Head-To-Head Contrast: Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.40 $3.35 million $0.16 5.75 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.73 $110.61 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greystone Logistics and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.12%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

