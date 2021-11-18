Head to Head Comparison: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.68%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.15%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -13.86 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.29 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -14.54

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.