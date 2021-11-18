Head-To-Head Analysis: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.20 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.51 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 15.76 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -178.91

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $24.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out -1,169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

