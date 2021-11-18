Head-To-Head Analysis: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 8 2 0 2.20 Everbridge 0 1 8 0 2.89

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $46.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Everbridge has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $118.32 million N/A -$51.16 million N/A N/A Everbridge $271.14 million 17.37 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -41.55

Definitive Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60%

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

