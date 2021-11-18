HC Wainwright Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

