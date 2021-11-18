HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $448.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.