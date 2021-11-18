HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.