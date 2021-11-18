HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000.

EMQQ opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $81.73.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.